COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Democratic candidate running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat says he’s dropping out of the race due to the recent redistricting of the state map.

Democrat Danny O’Connor was set to run in the primary for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District currently held by Republican Mike Carey, but he announced Thursday afternoon his intention to suspend his campaign.

A section of O’Connor’s statement posted on social media reads:

“In 2018, Ohioans were loud and clear in their opposition to partisan gerrymandering. A process was put in place that conferred the responsibility to end that gerrymandering to the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The Republican controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission ignored that process, drew unconstitutional maps, and denied Ohioans the chance at fair representation. “It’s shameful that the ACLU Ohio and the League of Women Voters stopped fighting for fair maps in 2022. It allowed the Republican dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission and the legislature to run roughshod over the Ohio Constitution and the will of Ohio voters. As a result, I am ending my campaign in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.” Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor (D)