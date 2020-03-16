Delaware Co. desperate for Primary Election poll workers

Vanessa Ruiz talks to election judges from different precincts of El Paso as they bring in electronic ballots and equipment to the receiving station for El Paso County at the El Paso County Courthouse during the presidential primary in El Paso, Texas on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. – Fourteen states and American Samoa held presidential primary elections, with over 1,400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

Delaware Co., Ohio (WCMH)– The Delaware County Board of Elections says they need people to sign up to be poll workers for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

“Our primary support group has been comprised of the same age group who are now being cautioned to quarantine themselves from activities which may expose them to any health risks regarding the transference of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” states a press release issued Monday.

They are asking for high school students (17 and older), teachers, school staff, college students and any other adults who have been instructed by their employers to stay home to sign up to work so the election can run smoothly.

Workers will be paid around $140 for a 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. shift and will be trained on site.

To sign up or for more information call 740-833-2080.