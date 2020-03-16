1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio
Delaware Co. desperate for Primary Election poll workers

Delaware Co., Ohio (WCMH)– The Delaware County Board of Elections says they need people to sign up to be poll workers for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

“Our primary support group has been comprised of the same age group who are now being cautioned to quarantine themselves from activities which may expose them to any health risks regarding the transference of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” states a press release issued Monday.

They are asking for high school students (17 and older), teachers, school staff, college students and any other adults who have been instructed by their employers to stay home to sign up to work so the election can run smoothly.

Workers will be paid around $140 for a 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. shift and will be trained on site.

To sign up or for more information call 740-833-2080.

