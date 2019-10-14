Debate at Otterbein offers unique opportunities for students

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Politics and the President of the United States are a hot topic lately.

That’s especially true in Westerville, where preparations are underway for Tuesday night’s Democratic Presidential Debate, which is serving as a lesson for political science professors in a year ripe with relevant, real-life examples.

With just about any topic you can learn about, far beyond the pages of a textbook, there’s nothing better than real-life teachable moments unfolding before students’ eyes.

“It’s useful because it does, it gives students a reference, especially for the context in which they live now,” said Dr. LaTrice Washington, an associate professor of political science at the university.

It’s happening literally for students at Otterbein University as setup for the debate continues, as well as the debate over the future of our country.

“These are times that we refer to as once in a lifetime opportunity,” Washington said. “You’re actually seeing political history being made.”

With the current political climate, as well as the school, being the site of Tuesday’s debate, students are showing up to Washington’s classes more prepared and would be wise to pay close attention to the debate.

“When my students come back, they will have an exam and we just ended on the presidency, dealing with impeachment and also dealing with elections, so all of that is up for grabs on this examination,” she said.

Some students are getting hands-on real-life experience from CNN. The cable news network has hired 120 Otterbein students to help with debate setup and tear down.