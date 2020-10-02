Court: LaRose has leeway to expand Ohio’s ballot drop boxes

Your Local Election HQ

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — If Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to expand the number of ballot drop boxes beyond one per Ohio county, he can.

But an appellate court won’t force him to.

That was the essence of a ruling Friday that left the fate of LaRose’s order restricting counties to one drop box each in his hands.

Curbside dropoff of ballots has been a growing trend amid the coronavirus pandemic and postal cutbacks.

Ohio’s 10th District Court of Appeals agreed with a trial judge that LaRose’s directive was not reasonable, but said it didn’t violate state law so shouldn’t be blocked.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Hide YLEH timestamps

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools