Controversy swirling around Franklin Co. Municipal Judge election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s time to judge the judges.

On Nov. 5, central Ohio voters will choose who they want making the tough choices in our courtrooms.

One race for Franklin County Municipal Court is drawing some controversy within the legal community.

According to the Columbus Bar Association, for the first time in recent memory, a sitting judge is running for re-election while under disciplinary sanction by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Judge Amy Salerno has served Franklin County for 15 years and won three elections by wide margins.

“It’s all public service, I’m there to help people,” Judge Salerno said.

Municipal Court judges handle misdemeanor and traffic offenses, as well as civil disputes less than $15,000.

“I am always honored and thankful that the people re-elect me,” Salerno added.

Salerno also served in the Ohio House of Representatives in the late 1990s and early 2000s and helped craft domestic violence legislation still used in courtrooms today.

But this year the Republican may be in for a fight after the Columbus Bar Association polled 550 lawyers in central Ohio and rated her the lowest of any judge on the municipal court.

Salerno’s overall score was 2.49 out of 5.0. The average judge’s score was 3.93.

Judges are rated by Columbus lawyers on things like objectivity, temperament, legal knowledge, and sentencing. The CBA’s performance poll was developed according to their website, to maintain the high quality of the judiciary and to educate voters during an election year.

“The only poll that matters is what the people think,” Salerno said of her score. This poll and election also comes at a time when Salerno’s law license is on a one-year stayed suspension, after findings of judicial misconduct by the Ohio Supreme Court, including secretive communication with a defense lawyer and for changing a verdict in a 2017 traffic case.

“There was a situation where I felt justice was not being done,” she said. “And someone needed to fix it, and I acted accordingly.”

Running against Salerno is Columbus defense attorney Jessica D’Varga.

“Integrity is everything, especially when it comes to the judiciary,” D’Varga said.

The Democrat has been working as a trial lawyer for 14 years.

“The majority of my practice is misdemeanor work which is what the municipal court handles,” D’Varga said. Although a first-time candidate, the Columbus Bar Association rated her “Highly Recommended” while the CBA’s judiciary committee did not issue an opinion on Salerno due to her stayed suspension.

The Columbus Bar Association Judicial Preference poll also pulled a 76 percent approval rating for D’Varga’s candidacy as judge, over Salerno’s 24percent.

“I have the respect of my peers, I have the respect of my clients, and I am ready to go to bat for the people of Franklin county,” D’Varga said of the Judicial preference poll.

But it’s not polls and ratings that will decide who is on the bench, it’s voters at the ballot box, something Salerno is betting on.

“Voters are concerned with having someone who is there, who does a good job, not who wins a popularity contest,” Salerno said.

The winner of the Nov. 5 election gets a six-year term with an annual salary of $138,800.

To learn more about the three contested races in Franklin County Municipal Court, you can go to http://www.judgethecandidates.org/