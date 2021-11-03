COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One day after his win over Democrat Allison Russo in the Ohio 15th Congressional district, Congressman-elect Mike Carey laid out his plans for Washington.

Carey will be sworn into Congress Thursday, and he could potentially make his first vote this week.

As far as what he plans do to in Washington, he said his constituents want to see action on the southern border. Carey also wants to work to curtail what he calls excessive spending by Democrats.

Something Carey was attacked for during the campaign was his alleged ties to the House Bill 6 scandal.

A longtime coal lobbyist, he denies he had anything to do with the tainted bill.

“We had half of our customers that wanted House Bill 6 and half of our customers that didn’t want House Bill 6, so we didn’t take a position on the bill,” Carey said. “We had nothing to do with House Bill 6.”

Carey added he is not concerned about the ongoing issue involving the scandal.

Murray Energy, who Carey worked for, has been dubbed Company B in the criminal complaint tied to the scandal. The company allegedly sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to a dark money group to help former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, according to court documents.

Unofficial election results have Carey defeating Russo, 58.3 percent to 41.7 percent. Carey will serve the remainder of former Congressman Steve Stivers’ term and face reelection next November.