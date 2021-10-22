COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week, NBC4 has been presenting the results of an Emerson College/Nexstar Media Group poll of likely voters in the 15th Congressional District, which includes portions of Columbus and Franklin County.

Below are complete poll results and how we conducted the poll:

The Ohio 15th Congressional District Emerson College/Nexstar Media Group poll was conducted October 14-16, 2021. The sample consisted of Ohio 15th likely voters, 445, with a credibility interval similar to a poll’s margin of error of +/- 4.6 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected via a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web and a landline sample using IVR.

1. What is your party registration?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Democrat 130 29.2 29.2 Republican 168 37.8 67.0 Independent or other 147 33.0 100.0 Total 445 100.0

2. How likely are you to vote in the election on November 2nd?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Somewhat likely 39 8.7 8.7 Very likely 388 87.2 95.8 I already voted 19 4.2 100.0 Total 445 100.0

3. Is your opinion of President Joe Biden generally favorable or unfavorable?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Favorable 150 33.7 33.7 Unfavorable 265 59.6 93.2 No opinion 28 6.2 99.5 I have never heard of this person 2 0.5 100.0 Total 445 100.0

4. Is your opinion of Governor Mike DeWine generally favorable or unfavorable?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Favorable 217 48.7 48.7 Unfavorable 181 40.6 89.3 No opinion 46 10.4 99.7 I have never heard of this person 1 0.3 100.0 Total 445 100.0

5. Is your opinion of Senator Rob Portman generally favorable or unfavorable?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Favorable 145 32.7 32.7 Unfavorable 233 52.2 84.9 No opinion 67 15.0 99.9 I have never heard of this person 0 0.1 100.0 Total 445 100.0

6. Is your opinion of Senator Sherrod Brown generally favorable or unfavorable?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Favorable 187 41.9 41.9 Unfavorable 196 44.0 86.0 No opinion 62 13.9 99.8 I have never heard of this person 1 0.2 100.0 Total 445 100.0

7. Is your opinion of Mike Carey generally favorable or unfavorable?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Favorable 135 30.4 30.4 Unfavorable 183 41.1 71.5 No opinion 86 19.4 90.9 I have never heard of this person 40 9.1 100.0 Total 445 100.0

8. Is your opinion of Allison Russo generally favorable or unfavorable?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Favorable 142 31.9 31.9 Unfavorable 134 30.2 62.0 No opinion 128 28.8 90.8 I have never heard of this person 41 9.2 100.0 Total 445 100.0

9. If the special election for U.S. Congress were held today, who would you vote for?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Democrat Allison Russo 173 38.9 38.9 Republican Mike Carey 222 50.0 88.9 Undecided 49 11.1 100.0 Total 445 100.0

10. Undecideds: Which candidate are you leaning towards at this time?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Democrat Allison Russo 20 4.5 40.7 Republican Mike Carey 29 6.6 100.0 Total 49 11.1

11. How important is it that candidates participate in a debate before an election?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Very important 220 49.4 49.4 Somewhat important 106 23.8 73.2 Not that important 87 19.6 92.9 Not important at all 32 7.1 100.0 Total 445 100.0

12. Does President Trump’s endorsement of Mike Carey make you more or less likely to support him?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent More likely 174 39.1 39.1 Less likely 181 40.8 79.9 No difference 89 20.1 100.0 Total 445 100.0

13. Should President Trump run again in 2024?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Yes 186 41.9 41.9 No 209 46.9 88.8 Unsure or no opinion 50 11.2 100.0 Total 445 100.0

14. Thinking about the circumstances surrounding last year’s presidential election, which of the following describes your view of whether President Biden is a legitimate president?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent I accept him as the legitimate president 259 58.1 58.1 I don’t accept him as the legitimate president 186 41.9 100.0 Total 445 100.0

15. Do you support a vaccine mandate?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Yes 165 37.0 37.0 No 216 48.5 85.5 Unsure or no opinion 65 14.5 100.0 Total 445 100.0

16. Which of the following issues is your top priority?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Something else (please specify) 40 9.0 9.0 Healthcare 100 22.4 31.4 Jobs 79 17.8 49.2 Education 30 6.7 55.9 Covid-19 40 9.0 64.9 Corruption 52 11.6 76.5 Immigration 72 16.2 92.7 Infrastructure 32 7.3 100.0 Total 445 100.0

17. How familiar are you with the corruption case regarding House Bill 6?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Very familiar 85 19.0 19.0 Somewhat familiar 143 32.1 51.1 Not very familiar 150 33.7 84.9 Not at all familiar 67 15.1 100.0 Total 445 100.0

18. Does the federal corruption case involving House Bill 6 impact your vote in the special election for Congress?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Yes 148 33.4 33.4 No 113 25.4 58.8 Unsure or no opinion 183 41.2 100.0 Total 445 100.0

19. Gender

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Male 225 50.6 50.6 Female 220 49.4 100.0 Total 445 100.0

20. Who did you vote for in the 2020 election?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Joe Biden 185 41.5 41.5 Donald Trump 243 54.5 96.0 Someone else 7 1.6 97.6 Did not vote 11 2.4 100.0 Total 445 100.0

21. Race/Ethnicity

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent White 396 89.0 89.0 Non-white 49 11.0 100.0 Total 445 100.0

22. What is your age range?

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent 18-34 years 96 21.5 21.5 35-49 years 118 26.5 48.0 50-64 years 115 25.9 73.9 65 or more years 116 26.1 100.0 Total 445 100.0

23. Education attainment

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent No College degree 251 56.4 56.4 College degree or more 194 43.6 100.0 Total 445 100.0

24. Please select the type of area you live in

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Urban/city 93 20.8 20.8 Suburban 174 39.0 59.8 Rural 179 40.2 100.0 Total 445 100.0

25. Polling mode

Frequency Percent Cumulative Percent Mobile 166 37.3 37.3 Landline 279 62.7 100.0 Total 445 100.0