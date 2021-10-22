COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week, NBC4 has been presenting the results of an Emerson College/Nexstar Media Group poll of likely voters in the 15th Congressional District, which includes portions of Columbus and Franklin County.

Below are complete poll results and how we conducted the poll:

The Ohio 15th Congressional District Emerson College/Nexstar Media Group poll was conducted October 14-16, 2021. The sample consisted of Ohio 15th likely voters, 445, with a credibility interval similar to a poll’s margin of error of +/- 4.6 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected via a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web and a landline sample using IVR.

1. What is your party registration?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Democrat13029.229.2
Republican16837.867.0
Independent or other14733.0100.0
Total445100.0 

2. How likely are you to vote in the election on November 2nd?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Somewhat likely398.78.7
Very likely38887.295.8
I already voted194.2100.0
Total445100.0 

3. Is your opinion of President Joe Biden generally favorable or unfavorable?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Favorable15033.733.7
Unfavorable26559.693.2
No opinion286.299.5
I have never heard of this person20.5100.0
Total445100.0 

4. Is your opinion of Governor Mike DeWine generally favorable or unfavorable?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Favorable21748.748.7
Unfavorable18140.689.3
No opinion4610.499.7
I have never heard of this person10.3100.0
Total445100.0 

5. Is your opinion of Senator Rob Portman generally favorable or unfavorable?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Favorable14532.732.7
Unfavorable23352.284.9
No opinion6715.099.9
I have never heard of this person00.1100.0
Total445100.0 

6. Is your opinion of Senator Sherrod Brown generally favorable or unfavorable?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Favorable18741.941.9
Unfavorable19644.086.0
No opinion6213.999.8
I have never heard of this person10.2100.0
Total445100.0 

7. Is your opinion of Mike Carey generally favorable or unfavorable?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Favorable13530.430.4
Unfavorable18341.171.5
No opinion8619.490.9
I have never heard of this person409.1100.0
Total445100.0 

8. Is your opinion of Allison Russo generally favorable or unfavorable?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Favorable14231.931.9
Unfavorable13430.262.0
No opinion12828.890.8
I have never heard of this person419.2100.0
Total445100.0 

9. If the special election for U.S. Congress were held today, who would you vote for?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Democrat Allison Russo17338.938.9
Republican Mike Carey22250.088.9
Undecided4911.1100.0
Total445100.0 

10. Undecideds: Which candidate are you leaning towards at this time?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Democrat Allison Russo204.540.7
Republican Mike Carey296.6100.0
Total4911.1 

11. How important is it that candidates participate in a debate before an election?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Very important22049.449.4
Somewhat important10623.873.2
Not that important8719.692.9
Not important at all327.1100.0
Total445100.0 

12. Does President Trump’s endorsement of Mike Carey make you more or less likely to support him?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
More likely17439.139.1
Less likely18140.879.9
No difference8920.1100.0
Total445100.0 

13. Should President Trump run again in 2024?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Yes18641.941.9
No20946.988.8
Unsure or no opinion5011.2100.0
Total445100.0 

14. Thinking about the circumstances surrounding last year’s presidential election, which of the following describes your view of whether President Biden is a legitimate president?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
I accept him as the legitimate president25958.158.1
I don’t accept him as the legitimate president18641.9100.0
Total445100.0 

15. Do you support a vaccine mandate?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Yes16537.037.0
No21648.585.5
Unsure or no opinion6514.5100.0
Total445100.0 

16. Which of the following issues is your top priority?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Something else (please specify)409.09.0
Healthcare10022.431.4
Jobs7917.849.2
Education306.755.9
Covid-19409.064.9
Corruption5211.676.5
Immigration7216.292.7
Infrastructure327.3100.0
Total445100.0 

17. How familiar are you with the corruption case regarding House Bill 6?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Very familiar8519.019.0
Somewhat familiar14332.151.1
Not very familiar15033.784.9
Not at all familiar6715.1100.0
Total445100.0 

18. Does the federal corruption case involving House Bill 6 impact your vote in the special election for Congress?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Yes14833.433.4
No11325.458.8
Unsure or no opinion18341.2100.0
Total445100.0 

19. Gender

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Male22550.650.6
Female22049.4100.0
Total445100.0 

20. Who did you vote for in the 2020 election?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Joe Biden18541.541.5
Donald Trump24354.596.0
Someone else71.697.6
Did not vote112.4100.0
Total445100.0 

21. Race/Ethnicity

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
White39689.089.0
Non-white4911.0100.0
Total445100.0 

22. What is your age range?

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
18-34 years9621.521.5
35-49 years11826.548.0
50-64 years11525.973.9
65 or more years11626.1100.0
Total445100.0 

23. Education attainment

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
No College degree25156.456.4
College degree or more19443.6100.0
Total445100.0 

24. Please select the type of area you live in

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Urban/city9320.820.8
Suburban17439.059.8
Rural17940.2100.0
Total445100.0 

25. Polling mode

 FrequencyPercentCumulative Percent
Mobile16637.337.3
Landline27962.7100.0
Total445100.0 