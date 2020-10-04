‘Competing road trips’: Biden and Trump supporters hit the road

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – Supporters on both sides of the election were competing on the road Saturday and rallying for who they believe should be the next president.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s supporters were set up in the small town of South Point Saturday afternoon. The group of activists shared their beliefs on why they believe Biden would be a good fit for the oval office.

We need a president that actually understands the American people’s needs and we need a president who will give the public truthful information. Austin Johnson, (D) South Point resident

Biden supporters travelled from all over the tri-state area, greeting cars as they passed by as well as spreading awareness of the importance of registering to vote.

The supporters in South Point weren’t the only ones who made an appearance on Saturday. A “Trump train” caravan was scheduled to pass through the area as well.

The caravan of more than 100 cars passed through South Point on US-52, each vehicle sporting the names “Trump-Pence.”

While the drive-thru event was fairly large, it wasn’t the only Trump event on Saturday. Kimberly Edwards, and more than 100 other supporters met in Charleston, West Virginia for the “Make America Great Again Drag the Interstate” event.

Edwards says she supports Trump for many reasons. The main reason is for his business skills.

He’s going to bring back jobs. I’m 55-years-old, so I know what NASDAQ did. It was a horrible trade agreement. I wanted a businessman. I didn’t want somebody who owed favors to anybody. Kimberly Edwards, (R) MAGA Drag the Interstate event organizer

With the recent news of president Trump being hospitalized due to COVID-19, supporters of both parties share a common concern.

Edwards says she is “worried about him” and that she “wish the president would have worn a mask more.”

Biden’s supporters are also showing compassion for the current president’s well-being.

I hope he has a speedy recovery and everybody in the family and everybody in the white house staff. Bob McCollister, (D) Ironton resident

