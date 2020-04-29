Columbus State bond issue 21 passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus residents showed their support Columbus State Community College at the polls by authorizing their latest bond issue.

Issue 21 passed by 60 percent, allowing the college to issue $300 million in bonds.

The new bond will cost taxpayers on average 65 dollars per 100-thousand dollars in assessed home value.

Dr. David Harrison, president of Columbus State Community College, made the following statement after the passage of Issue 21:

During this very difficult and unsettling time, we are very grateful to Franklin County voters for their generous vote of confidence in Columbus State and our role in a stronger future for Central Ohio. Dr. David Harrison, Columbus State Community College president

“Money generated by the bond issue will allow us to continue providing affordable education accessible to all who need it, better prepare our students for in-demand jobs, and create a stronger workforce for the future,” Harrison added.