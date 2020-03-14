Columbus Mayor says it is safe to vote despite coronavirus concerns

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the COVID-19 coronavirus hitting the state and Franklin County, Columbus’ mayor wants everyone to know that despite any concerns, it is safe to vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

“I want to reinforce that it is safe to vote,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said Saturday during a press conference. “You can vote at early vote centers still yet today, return absentee ballots and show up to your polling location.”

Ginther also encouraged residents to check their polling location because it may have changed due to safety measures Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced earlier this week.

LaRose relocated polling locations that are normally inside retirement and nursing facilities to safeguard elderly residents against exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“It is safe and critically important to folks to do that (vote),” Ginther said.

