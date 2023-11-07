COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s looking like a busy night for Columbus politicos as the Capital City’s mayor and one-third of its city council are running in contested elections.

Mayor Andrew Ginther seeks his third term in Columbus’ top spot, facing challenger Joe Motil.

In the 2019 election, Ginther ran unopposed on the ballot, but faced a write-in campaign from Jeffrey Lee Leopard, who only managed to draw 451 votes against Ginther’s 77,096, with 4,845 votes going to other write-in candidates. In that same election, Motil finished sixth out of eight candidates seeking four open city council seats.

For the first time in nearly a century, the structure of Columbus City Council will change after the election.

Two new seats have been added to council, increasing the membership to nine, with a third of those seats being taken by newcomers.

The increase in seats is due to a 2018 voter-approved referendum creating a hybrid council-at-large district system. Council members will still be elected via city-wide votes, but each elected councilmember must live in the district they represent. The city says this system will give residents better access to their councilmember.

At council’s first 2024 meeting, the nine districts will be divided into two lots via random draw. Members from the districts in the first lot, consisting of five districts, will serve four-year terms, while the remaining districts in the second lot will serve two-year terms until the 2026 election, when the terms will be extended to four years.

Of the nine races appearing on the ballot, six of them are uncontested: Chris Wyche and Melissa Green will join council representing districts 1 and 6 respectively, while incumbents Rob Dorans (District 3), Shayla Favor (District 7), Lourdes Barroso de Padilla (District 8) and Council President Shannon Hardin (District 9) will return to chambers.

Council districts 2, 4 and 5 are being contested.

District 2

The West Side district stays largely north of Interstate 70 heading west, including neighborhoods such as Hilliard Green and Sweetwater. For the exact district outline, click here.

Two newcomers, Nancy Day‐Achauer and Luis Gil, are running for the District 2 seat.

Day‐Achauer is an ordained minister for the United Methodist Church and Gil works for Ohio Latino Television.

District 4

The North Side district loosely follows the eastern border of Interstate 71 heading north and includes North and South Linden and swaths of Northland. For the exact district outline, click here.

In the race for District 4, Adrienne Hood is looking to unseat incumbent Emmanuel Remy.

Hood, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and Columbus City Schools alumna, lost her son Henry Green in 2016 when plain-clothes Columbus police officers fatally shot him in South Linden. Remy took office more than five years ago, and also works as a realtor. Before serving on Columbus City Council, he led the Northland Community Council for six years, where he advocated for better licensing to crack down on hotels declared a nuisance.

District 5

The Northeast Side district falls east of District 4, including Easton. For the exact district outline, click here.

Incumbent Nick Bankston is facing a challenge from Farxaan Jeyte.

Bankston has been on Columbus City Council since 2022, also serving as the president and CEO of social services organization Gladden Community. On council, Bankston currently chairs the economic, small and minority business, and technology committees. Jeyte’s family emigrated from Somalia to the United States, settling in Columbus where he attended Linden McKinley High School, and then Ohio Dominican University. He describes himself as an entrepreneur.