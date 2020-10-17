Columbus council members help get out the vote with #VoteSafeCbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With Election Day quickly approaching, Columbus City Council members spend their Saturday morning in the community, assisting voters with absentee ballots.

Council members helped residents with general information, requesting, or filling out an absentee ballot as part of the #VoteSafeCbus initiative.

The initiative is designed to help people vote safely ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“That folks understand whether they’re voting in-person early or they want to vote by mail absentee, that they have all the information they need so they can vote safely,” said Columbus City Council Member Rob Dorans about the initiative.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2, or they can be dropped off in-person at the county Board of Elections anytime before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

Early in-person voting is open daily from Monday, Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. The hours for early in-person voting are below: