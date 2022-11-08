Full 2022 Results County by County Results Statewide Results Athens County Coshocton County Crawford County Delaware County Fairfield County Fayette County Franklin County Guernsey County Hardin County Hocking County Knox County Licking County Madison County Marion County Morgan County Morrow County Noble County Perry County Pickaway County Pike County Ross County Union County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Voters in several central Ohio school districts are deciding Tuesday whether to approve property tax levies for projects ranging from building new schools to funding teachers’ salaries.

Levy proposals include the total amount of money requested as well as “mills” – the property tax unit of measurement representing one-tenth of a cent. For a house appraised at $200,000, 1 mill is equal to$200 in taxes.

Two major construction levies

Voters in Pickerington are voting on a $83.93-million bond issue to fund the school district’s plans to keep up with rising enrollment. The district hopes to build a new 1,300-student junior high school and renovate Ridgeview Junior High School and Central and North high schools.

If the 2.8-mill levy passes, Pickerington Local Schools will qualify for an additional $75 million from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to fund future projects.

In Worthington, residents will decide on two issues impacting the city’s school district.

A 1.9 mill combined bond issue and levy seeks $234 million to fund facilities projects, including reconstruction and renovation of two high schools and to address the district’s “ongoing needs” regarding school buses and facilities maintenance.

The general levy would cover the district’s “daily operations,” according to the district’s website.

Other levies in central Ohio school districts

Delaware: 5.8-mill substitute tax levy to renew an existing levy that funds daily operations

Fairbanks: 6-mill substitute tax levy to fund employee salaries, classroom materials and general operations

Granville Exempted Village: 0.75% renewal income tax levy

Jefferson: 5.78-mill substitute tax levy to continue a decades-old levy that funds teacher salaries, extracurricular activities and operating costs

Lakewood (Licking County): 10.5-mill renewal levy to combine two existing levies into a 10-year emergency levy

Madison-Plains: 2.5-mill renewal tax levy for permanent improvements including updated technology, facilities repairs and textbook purchases

New Albany-Plain: 1.75-mill permanent improvements tax levy to fund general repairs and replacements of heating and cooling systems, campus infrastructure and school buses

Upper Arlington: 6.9-mill tax levy to cover daily operating costs

Walnut Township: .0175% renewal income tax levy