COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The fate of several school districts’ construction plans and operating budgets are in the hands of voters Tuesday.

Property and income tax levies are on the ballot in 11 central Ohio school districts. Most districts seek levy renewals or substitutions for emergency levies passed to fund daily operations, renovations, staffing costs and new construction. Renewal levies and substitute levies that replace emergency levies at the same millage are not tax increases for residents.

Property tax levies are measured in “mills,” or one-tenth of cent. One mill for a home appraised at $200,000 is worth $200. Income tax levies are measured by percent.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Licking County

Granville Exempted Village School District: Renewal of a 5-year, 0.75% income tax that is set to expire at the end of 2023.

Heath City Schools: 14.5-mill substitute tax levy for operating costs, worth $4.6 million. According to the district’s website, the levy replaces two existing emergency levies that account for nearly a quarter of the district’s general fund for educational materials and operational costs like maintenance and utilities.

Johnstown-Monroe Local: Renewal of 5-year, 4.8-mill tax levy worth $2 million for emergency requirements and renewal of 5-year, 1% income tax for operating expenses. The levies currently contribute more than $7 million to the district’s general fund, according to the district’s website, amounting to 30% of annual operating costs.

Northridge Local: Renewal of 5-year, 5.5-mill tax levy worth $2.1 million.

Union County

Marysville Exempted Village School District: 5-year, 8.4-mill emergency levy to counteract a projected decline in operating revenue, worth $9.64 million. If passed, it will be the district’s first levy since 2008, according to the district’s website.

Fairfield County

Walnut Township Local Schools: Renewal of a 10-year, 1.75% income tax for operating expenses.

Coshocton County

Coshocton City: 4.813-mill substitute tax levy worth $900,000 in a continuation of existing emergency levy.

Crawford County

Crestline Exempted Village: Renewal of 5-year, 11.7-mill tax levy for operating costs, worth $759,000.

Hardin County

Riverdale Local: Continuation of 3-year, 1% income tax for current expenses.

Madison County

Madison-Plains Local: 37-year bond for new construction, worth $63 million.

Marion County

River Valley Local: 25-year, 2.5-mill combination levy worth $21.1 million for construction, renovation and repairs, and renewal of 20-year, 1% income tax for operating expenses.