COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A number of central Ohio schools are asking for more money by way of tax levies in Tuesday’s vote.

If approved, the school districts said the money would be used to fund new school buildings and cover operating costs like bills and salaries, all of which, almost to a district, are attributed to growth throughout the region.

Tax levies are calculated using millage rates. One mill is equal to one-tenth of one cent of a property’s assessed value (which is 35% of a property’s appraised value). At a one-mill rate, a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $100 in property tax (this property’s appraised value would be approximately $285,700).

In addition to Columbus City Schools, Canal Winchester Local Schools, Dublin City Schools, Groveport Madison Schools, and Madison-Plains Local School District are all asking voters to approve varying levies and bonds on Nov. 7.

For an explanation of the different types of levies and bonds, click here.

Canal Winchester Local Schools

Canal Winchester Local Schools, which is split between Franklin and Fairfield counties, is calling on voters to approve a levy that they are already paying.

Officials said the proposed substitute levy would replace a current five-year, 12.59-mil levy approved by voters in 2019, which was worth $6.2 million annually for the district.

A substitute levy is exactly what it sounds like — a substitute for existing emergency levies that grows as new properties are added to the tax base.

The proposed levy is a five-year, 10.2-mill levy that would bring in $6.8 million to the district annually.

The proposal’s millage rate of 10.2 is less than the 2019 levy and would cost taxpayers an estimated $357 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The average home value in Canal Winchester is $375,076, according to Zillow. If passed, the levy would cost the owner of the average-value property about $1,339.02 in taxes per year. To find the proposed taxes for your property, use either the Franklin County or Fairfield County auditors’ websites.

The money generated from the levy would be put into the district’s general fund, which pays for operating expenses like supplies, salaries, benefits, utilities, fuel for buses, professional development, and security, according to the district.

The district said that if the levy fails, it will have to begin deficit spending in fiscal year 2025.

Dublin City Schools

Dublin City Schools district is putting a $145 million bond and 7.9 mill operating levy before the voters this November, looking to help the district address “enrollment growth and increasing expenses.”

According to the district, the levy would help fund the construction of a 15th elementary school, expand preschool with new classrooms and a gymnasium, and capital improvements at 14 locations across the district. Additionally, should the levy pass, the district would start all-day kindergarten starting in the 2025-26 school year.

In a statement posted to its website, the district said the last levy approved in 2018 “helped Dublin City Schools maintain its status as a top-ranked district in Ohio.”

If passed, the levy would cost Dublin property owners $276.50 per $100,000 of appraised property value. The average home value in Dublin is $539,702, according to Zillow. The levy, if approved, would raise property taxes on that home to $1,492.28 per year. To find the proposed taxes for your property, use either the Franklin, Delaware, or Union counties’ auditor’s websites.

The district said if the levy fails, it would reduce its operating budget by $45 million, saying that administration positions would be eliminated, new teacher hirings would be frozen, and class sizes would increase across the board, along with other district-wide changes.

The district serves students from Franklin, Delaware, and Union counties.

Groveport Madison School District

Groveport Madison Schools is asking voters to pass a “no new tax” operating levy renewal, which will extend the current 6.3 mill levy.

The levy, which first passed in 2014, won’t increase taxes from their current level, the district said.

According to Zillow, the average home value in Groveport is $291,320, and, if continued, the 6.3 mill levy would cost that average property owner $1,835.32 per year. Find the proposed property tax for your property by using the Franklin County auditor’s website.

The district said the levy would allow it to continue current staffing levels and maintain district technology, utilities, supplies, safety and security.

If voters reject the levy, the district said it would lose $6 million annually in funding, resulting in reductions that “would impact current programs and opportunities we provide to students.”

The district cut five administrative positions earlier this year due to what it said was a significant financial shortfall of more than $5 million.

Madison-Plains Local School District

The Madison-Plains Local School District is putting a $55 million-plus bond issue before the voters in November.

Unlike a levy, the millage rate of which could vary from year to year depending on the district’s stated intended revenue, a bond issue is a set amount of money a district seeks to cover its cost. That money would then be raised through property taxes (set by the millage rate) over a given period of time, which can be as long as 40 years.

According to the Madison County district, the bond would necessitate a 7.5 mill levy throughout the 37-year life of the bond, costing $263 per $100,000 of appraised property value.

The district said the money — $55,360,775 – would cover part of its contribution to the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Exceptional Needs School Facilities Assistance Program, which will allow for a new pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school to be built on the site of the district’s current schools. Additionally, the levy would help cover costs for new equipment, furniture, and improvements at current school locations.

The millage rate appearing on November’s ballot is less than the rate that appeared on the May ballot, which was a 9.9 mill levy for the same number of years. That levy was defeated 56 to 44 percent of the vote.

According to the district, it was able to drop the proposed millage rate – and its cost for the new school – by partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development, which offered the district a lower interest rate.

The average property value in Madison County, where the majority of the district’s students live, is $277,239, according to Zillow. A property with that value in the district would see its taxes increase by $729.14 per year. Find the proposed tax bill for your property by using the Madison County auditor’s website.

Two of the schools that the new facility would replace – Madison-Plains Elementary School and Madison-Plains Intermediate School – opened in 1956 and 1978 respectively.

The district includes students from southern Madison County, Pleasant Township in Franklin County, and northern Fayette County.