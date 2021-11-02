Full Results County by County Results Athens County Coshocton County Crawford County Delaware County Fairfield County Fayette County Franklin County Guernsey County Hardin County Hocking County Knox County Licking County Madison County Marion County Morgan County Morrow County Noble County Perry County Pickaway County Pike County Ross County Union County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Republican Mike Carey and Democrat Allison Russo are facing off to be the new representative in Congress for Ohio’s 15th District.

Carey, a coal lobbyist, and Russo, a two-term state representative representing the 24th District in the Ohio House of Representatives, are looking to fill the former seat of Republican Steve Stivers, who left Congress in May to take over as President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The heavily Republican-leaning district (Donald Trump won the 2020 election here by 14 points) includes portions of Columbus as well as Fairfield, Madison, and Pickaway counties.

Carey was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who said he’s heard “all good” things about Carey. Russo picked up a last-minute endorsement from President Joe Biden on Monday.

Russo spent part of Election Day at a polling place in Schiller Park.

“Well, I’m feeling good,” she said. “I definitely think there is a lot of energy. We’ve seen a steady stream of voters at most of the polling locations that I’ve been to, so I think there is a bit of enthusiasm that’s being driven not only by this race but also some of the local elections as well.”

When asked for an interview before polls closed, Carey’s campaign declined.

The hotly contested race featured several back-and-forth attack ads by both candidates, but no official debates as both sides could not agree to terms for such a forum.

Whoever wins will serve out the remainder of Stivers’ term, and face reelection next year.