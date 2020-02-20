Candidates come out swinging against Bloomberg during debate

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCMH) — The gloves have come off in the opening moments of the Nevada presidential debate, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren taking on Mike Bloomberg for calling “women fat broad and horse faced lesbians.”

The Massachusetts senator on Wednesday night in Las Vegas referred to comments attributed to Bloomberg in a story published online this week by The Washington Post.

Warren went on to say that four years of President Donald Trump is not “substituting one arrogant billionaire for another.”

The Democratic debate is the first to feature Bloomberg, who has opted not to compete in the four early voting states.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the former New York City mayor’s “stop-and-frisk” policy was too polarizing for a general election candidate. Bloomberg responded by saying, “I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever” that Sanders could defeat Trump.

Bloomberg also took criticism over the ‘stop and frisk’ program during his time in New York. Bernie Sanders opened the debate by saying the program ‘went after’ blacks and Hispanics and allowed police to unfairly target minorities.

Bloomberg didn’t mention the policing program but responded by arguing that he was in a better position to defeat President Donald Trump in November. He said of Sanders, “I don’t think there’s any chance of the senator beating President Trump.”

The former mayor has apologized for stop and frisk and said he should have acted faster to stop police from using it.