Candidate for U.S. Senate and retired Marine, speaks out about the attack in Kabul

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Republican Josh Mandel who is a retired U.S. Marine and is running for U.S. Senate to replace Rob Portman, reacted to the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan that left 12 American military personnel dead.

He’s a far-right conservative and describes himself as a fighter who aligns politically with Ted Cruz and the Afghanistan conversation. His personal history as a Marine who served 2 tours in Iraq.

He said many of the Marines he served with went on to serve in Afghanistan. He said no matter your political party the situation in Afghanistan is tragic.

“No one should be rooting for this to happen. No one should be rooting for this type of failure. We got to put politics aside and just come together as Americans to try to get all of our young boys and girls out of there in one piece. The fact that we’ve already lost 12 today and the count is rising. It’s just a real tragedy.”

Mandel was harshly critical of the Biden administration and echoed critics who said Americans should have been evacuated out of Afghanistan along with American weapons systems before the troops were pulled out.