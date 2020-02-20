Buttigieg hits Klobuchar on Mexican leader flub, Warren comes to her defense

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pete Buttigieg skewered Amy Klobuchar for failing to name the Mexican president in an interview last week.
Buttigieg said during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate that the Minnesota senator is running for president based on her experience in Washington, but despite her role on committees overseeing border security and trade, she was “not able to speak to literally the first thing, the politics,” of the neighboring country by naming Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Klobuchar then asked Buttigieg: “Are you trying to say that I’m dumb? Are you mocking me, Pete?”
Elizabeth Warren defended Klobuchar and called Buttigieg’s argument “unfair.”
Warren says it’s fair to hold a candidate accountable for their policy or their take on an issue but “missing a name all by itself does not indicate that you do not understand what is going on.”