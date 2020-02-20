Buttigieg hits Klobuchar on Mexican leader flub, Warren comes to her defense

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 19: Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (L) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six candidates qualified for the third Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, which comes just days before the Nevada caucuses on February 22. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pete Buttigieg skewered Amy Klobuchar for failing to name the Mexican president in an interview last week.

Buttigieg said during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate that the Minnesota senator is running for president based on her experience in Washington, but despite her role on committees overseeing border security and trade, she was “not able to speak to literally the first thing, the politics,” of the neighboring country by naming Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Klobuchar then asked Buttigieg: “Are you trying to say that I’m dumb? Are you mocking me, Pete?”

Elizabeth Warren defended Klobuchar and called Buttigieg’s argument “unfair.”

Warren says it’s fair to hold a candidate accountable for their policy or their take on an issue but “missing a name all by itself does not indicate that you do not understand what is going on.”