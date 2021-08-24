Businessman, self-proclaimed ‘political outsider’ explains campaign for Portman’s Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– He calls himself a political outsider and he’s seeking your vote for U.S. Senate.

Republican Bernie Moreno said he will not accept campaign contributions from political PACS, corporations, or unions. So far he has not even used any of his own money. He is expected, however, to eventually self-fund at least part of the campaign and also rely on individual donors.

According to reports released June 30, Moreno reported raising $2.2 million in campaign funding, the most of any Republican in the race.

The former luxury car dealer and tech company investor is running for office for the first time and said he decided to go after the seat being vacated by Rob Portman because he wants to take a common-sense approach to the problems he sees in Washington D.C.

“[For instance in Afghanistan] Literally happening in reverse, you take out your civilians, you take out your equipment, and then you take your military,” Moreno said. “We’ve done that backwards. I think when it comes to spending money, we have to understand that we cannot spend our way to prosperity. We’ve created levels of inflation that we haven’t seen since the late ’70s. Wow, you see that when you go to the grocery store and gas stations anywhere.”

On other big issues, Moreno said he opposes vaccine mandates for employers and favors a more secure border. Moreno was born in Colombia and says his family emigrated here legally.