Board of Elections: Some Franklin County voters received wrong absentee ballot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Board of Elections says a ‘significant number’ of voters were sent absentee ballots intended for someone else.

According to Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson Aaron Sellers, the issue was discovered Tuesday when people reported getting ballots with the wrong local races.

According to a statement from the Board of Elections:

The Franklin County Board of Elections is conducting an analysis of all absentee ballots mailed out. This afternoon the Board was made aware that some voters were mailed the incorrect ballot for the voters assigned address. It was determined that a high-speed scanner used to proof ballots for accuracy was not working properly. Not all ballots mailed are incorrect. The board is researching when the error occurred to determine the number of impacted voters. We are actively working on solution and will provide further details when available. Franklin County Board of Elections

#DETAILS: The Franklin County BOE is working to find out just how many people this impacted and will issue them a new absentee ballot. They believe some ballots may have been put in the wrong envelope leading to this error. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) October 6, 2020

Sellers said the issue appears to be that ballots were sent to the wrong address. He would not speculate on how many ballots were affected, but said it was a ‘significant number.’ The Board of Elections is working to quickly figure out how many people were affected and reissue ballots.

A spokesperson for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose gave the following statement on the situation: