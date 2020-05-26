Biden discusses campaign challenges during pandemic, calls on Trump to accept responsibility

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke with FOX 8’s Lou Maglio on Tuesday in a one-on-one interview.

The former vice president has been out of the public eye for the last two months as the coronavirus pandemic canceled large public gatherings like campaign rallies.

Biden spoke about the importance of Memorial Day before shifting his focus to the fight against coronavirus.

He said the United States should not be dependent on other countries for medical supplies, including ventilators, masks and swabs, and stressed the need for manufacturing in our country.

