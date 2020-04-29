Beatty, Harper remain positive despite lack of results in 3rd District Democratic race

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One of the most highly contested race in this primary season pits a Washington veteran against a young progressive upstart.

Long-time Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty and progressive Morgan Harper fought it out for the Democratic nod in the Third District.

Harper said she was proud of her first congressional race and how her team weathered the changes to the election brought on by the COVID-19 shutdown.

With results delayed due to the amount of ballots received in the district, Beatty called the lack of results on election night “frustrating,” but she’s confident the voters will choose her to move on to the November election.

Harper was also confident of moving on to November.

“I think it’s tough to say which way this election is going with all the different changes that have happened, but we remain very, very confident,” Harper said. “We’ve had tremendous support from people throughout the Third District and think it will be enough to get us to a positive result.”

Beatty said polling has been favorable toward her campaign.

“The polling has been very favorable for me throughout the campaign, but polling is just that,” she said. “I think my track record and the polling will give me a victory.”