COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty said Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s stroke should not keep him from office, saying she knows firsthand what it’s like to campaign while recovering from a massive stroke.

Beatty was running for a statehouse office more than 20 years ago when she suffered a brain stem stroke and fought for recovery, just like Fetterman. However, she said she didn’t go on a national debate stage.

“I commend him for doing it,” she said of Fetterman’s debate against Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz Tuesday night. “I don’t know if I would have had that much courage and strength a month out from my stroke. My election came months and months afterward. I remember going back to the statehouse in a wheelchair and I remember the struggles I had, but everyone is different. But, with the nation watching, I commend him.”

Fetterman and Oz are locked in a tight Senate race not unlike Ohio’s Senate contest. For Democrats, there is no better pickup opportunity in the U.S. than the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey in a state Biden narrowly carried in 2020.