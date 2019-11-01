Amanda-Clearcreek schools seeking another levy to fund school operations

AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — After failing to pass in its last eight attempts, Amanda-Clearcreek School District is placing another levy on next week’s ballot.

The district would lose co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, along with 30 employees and advance placement classes if this levy doesn’t pass.

The levy is a 15-year, 2 percent earned income tax levy to generate $3.2 million annually, according to the superintendent.

“Ultimately it comes down to how we spend money on students,” said the district’s superintendent J.B Dick. “It’s the most important thing we can consider.”

That means the championship signs in town could become more of a distant memory because Amanda-Clearcreek football could be done after this year.

“We had no new income since Dec. 31,” said Dick.

The last levy expired in December of 2016.

This is the ninth time Amanda-Clearcreek Schools has placed a levy to increase taxes on the ballot, and it’s failed eight times.

The reason may have to do with the district’s cash balance of $10 million.

Dick said without the levy, that $10 million won’t last long.

“It doesn’t take long for you to deplete any cash balance you have when you’re spending $2.5 to $3 million a year more than you’re bringing in,” said Dick.

The superintendent said the levy would create nearly $3.5 million a year, which would go toward paying teachers, mowing the yard, buying buses, just about anything the school would need.

“There’s a lot at stake and we all know that,” said parent Erin Davis.

All over the town, there are signs of support on cars and in storefronts.

Davis has one on the front of her flower shop in town.She’s a graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek.

She added this levy is personal for her.

“My kids aren’t in Amanda yet, but it’s our hometown, it’s where we were raised, and we want them to go there,” said Davis. “It was a great school for us, and we know it will be for them as well. So, that’s why we’re on-board.”