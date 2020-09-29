After Trump’s comments, Ohio politicians call for peaceful transition after election

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Prominent Ohio politicians are sounding off on President Donald Trump’s comments he may not accept the results of November’s presidential election and offer a peaceful transfer of power should he lose.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said at a news conference on Sept. 23, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

Many on both sides of the aisle disregarded Trump’s contention, saying the peaceful transfer of power between presidents is a hallmark of American democracy.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the president’s remarks during his coronavirus briefing the day after Trump’s remarks.

“I’m not going to condemn anything, I don’t know what’s in his heart and his mind and look, anybody who runs for president wants to win and they’re going to fight and they’re going to fight all the way through,” he said.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman issued the following statement on Twitter the day after Trump’s remark:

Throughout America’s history, the peaceful transition of power has been a hallmark of our democracy. This year, both candidates must commit to abiding by the results, no matter the outcome. Under our system, the American people decide through their votes and the political leaders follow the will of the people. The peaceful transfer of power is essential to this constitutional guarantee and must be protected.

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty also took to Twitter, criticizing Trump’s comments.

One of the core pillars of our government is the peaceful transition of executive power from one administration to another—as has been the case since our founding more than two centuries ago. Yet, Trump refuses to accept this most sacred principle and, instead, continues to sow doubt and spew disinformation. Let me be clear: we are a democracy, not a dictatorship, & any person who doesn’t respect that fact has no business being POTUS. (2 of 2)

Republican Rep. Steve Stivers joined his fellow congressmen in calling for a peaceful transition of power.

“Nothing defines our Constitutional Republic more than the peaceful transition of power. I’ve taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and I will uphold that oath,” Stivers said. “Regardless of how divided our country is right now, when elections are over and winners are declared, we must all commit ourselves to the Constitution and accept the results.”

Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who oversees the state’s elections, said an accurate election is key to the transition.

“The peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of functional democracies and has been an essential component of American self-government since our founding,” LaRose said. “That transition is predicated on a safe, secure, and accurate election – and that’s exactly what Ohioans can expect this fall.”