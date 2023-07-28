COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 66,000 Franklin County voters will have a different place to cast their ballots this August than their usual polling locations.

Twenty-seven polling locations serving 66,320 voters are unavailable Aug. 8, the Franklin County Board of Elections announced Thursday. Notices to affected voters will arrive in the mail in the coming days.

“Due to the timing of this special election, many of our standard voting locations were unavailable because of pre-planned events and other activities,” Franklin County Board of Elections Director Antone White said in a press release.

The closures – which only affect the August special election – impact about 7% of the county’s registered voters, an elections board spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The only item on voters’ ballots is Issue 1, which would raise the threshold to vote on and enact citizen-initiated constitutional amendments. NBC4’s Issue 1 debate with elected officials and policy experts can be watched here.

Aside from the mailed notices, voters can confirm their polling location by checking their voter registration on the Franklin County Board of Elections website. Voters can also call the elections board at 614-525-3100.

All voting locations closed for the Aug. 8 election will have signs with voters’ temporary polling places.

Voters have until 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 to request absentee ballots. Early in-person voting continues through Aug. 6 at the Board of Elections at 1700 Morse Road. Find early voting times here.