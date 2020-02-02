3rd District Democratic candidates square off at first primary debate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday marked the first debate between two candidates running for Ohio’s Third Congressional District seat.

Democratic incumbent Joyce Beatty and primary challenger Morgan Harper had their first public forum where they discussed their platforms.

Beatty has represented the Third District since 2013.

Harper represents a push for a progressive policy with universal child care, tuition-free public college, and Medicare for all.

Beatty has focused on financial literacy, combating human trafficking, and access to healthcare for stroke victims and women with breast and cervical cancer.

At Sunday’s event, both discussed the economic needs of lower-income voters.

“I talk to people because I care about them, because I’m fighting for the people, not because I’m running for office,” Beatty said.

“People aren’t earning enough to live and so that’s why I’m backing creating jobs that pay more to live and pay at living wages,” Harper said.

The Democratic primary is set for March 17.

For more on the debate, catch The Spectrum Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. on NBC 4.