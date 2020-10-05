237K absentee ballots on their way to Franklin County voters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 237,000 absentee ballots were delivered to the post office here in Franklin County, ahead of Ohio’s election month.

Postal employees are processing the ballots as election officials are gearing up for early voting.

“We’re excited because that the American people depend on us,” said Jean Lovejoy, the Ohio Valley District Manager for the United States Postal Service.

All eyes are on the USPS to get all those ballots delivered to voters and back to their respective boards of elections with no problem.

“We are used to this,” Lovejoy said. “We are not overwhelmed. Our employees are dedicated and committed to do the right thing for each and every one of the American people.”

She added USPS has the measures in-place to hold postal workers accountable if there is any wrongdoing with the mail. USPS urges any customer to report any problems immediately, especially during the election season.

“We are staffed and have enough people to answer any question or complaint you may have,” Lovejoy said.

The batch of absentee ballots delivered Monday morning should hit mailboxes for Franklin County residents starting Tuesday, the first day of early voting.

“What we do there hasn’t changed,” said Aaron Sellers, the public information officer for the Franklin County Board of Elections. “The way it looks has changed.”

COVID-19 protocols are in place at the Franklin County Board of Elections, with 150 voting machines spaced out due to social distancing requirements, meaning lines might look longer. The Board of Elections asks voters to plan ahead if voting early in person.

Dates and hours for In-Person Early Voting and Ballot Dropoff

(subject to change)

October 6 -16

(Weekdays Only – Monday through Friday)

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

October 19 – 23

(Weekdays Only – Monday through Friday)

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 24

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday, October 25

1:00 – 5:00 PM

October 26 -30

(Weekdays Only – Monday through Friday)

8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 31

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday, November 1

1:00 – 5:00 PM

Monday, November 2

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM