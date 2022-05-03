COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day across Ohio, where party members will decide who will represent them in November’s general election races.

The primary will decide who will face who for U.S. Senate (Republicans and Democrats), U.S. Representative to Congress, and statewide races for governor (Republicans and Democrats), attorney general, secretary of state, and others.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, races for Ohio Senator, Ohio Representative to the House, and members of the state central committee will not appear on the primary ballot, with those races being decided during a later primary election.

Absentee voting by mail

The deadline for mailing absentee ballots was Monday, May 2. However, completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at your county board of elections before polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you requested an absentee ballot but choose to vote in person on election day, you must vote a provisional ballot.

Resources

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

Identification Requirements

Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct

A military ID

An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office as within the last 12 months.

Local information

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 3.

Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on voting including polling locations, ballot measures, and races can be found:

