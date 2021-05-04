Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting
State News
Ohio Police Cameras
U.S. & World
Crime Reports
Washington-DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
2021 Ohio Primary and Special Election Results
Video
Top Stories
Hilliard planning several outdoor events for summer
Video
What to watch out for when weather turns nasty this spring in Columbus
Video
Stimulus checks: What to do if you haven’t received your payment
Video
Hundreds of brides-to-be receive free wedding dresses at Goodwill Columbus
Video
Coronavirus
Latest News
Pass or Fail
In This Together
Pandemic Postcards
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Top Stories
Ohio studies on COVID-19 vaccines for juveniles helping with FDA decision
Video
Top Stories
Finding a COVID-19 vaccine near you: The two ways President Biden mentioned in his address
Top Stories
Is it appropriate to ask family & friends if they’re vaccinated?
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,285 new cases, 60 additional deaths
Video
Connecticut becomes first state to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
DeWine, doctor say focus should be on vaccinations, not herd immunity
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Wet week continues, temps remain below normal for early May
Video
Top Stories
More rain and storms on the way to Columbus and central Ohio
Video
Showers with a chance of storms today, cooler mid-week
Video
Severe weather forecast for Columbus and central Ohio
Video
Cloudy, damp start to week, storms likely, cooler midweek
Video
Livestream
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Big 10 Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
NFL Draft
NBA
Tokyo 2020
4 Court Press
Football Friday Nite
Masters Report
Video Game News
Top Stories
Former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams transfers to Alabama
Top Stories
Officials announce 2021 Little League World Series Tournament to be held with U.S. teams only
Video
Local players taken in the NFL Draft
Video
10 Buckeyes taken in 2021 NFL Draft
Video
Blue Jackets fall to Hurricanes in OT in last road game of the season
Local 4 You
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
The Autism Puzzle
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
Stuff the Backpack
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2021
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Daily Pledge
Programming
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
COVID and Obesity, A Timely Discussion with a Nutrition Expert
Video
Top Stories
Stylish and Affordable Fashion for the Whole Family
Video
Top Stories
Treating Major Depressive Disorder by Stimulating the Brain
Video
One Bottle of Foundation for All Skin Tones
Video
Embrace the Color and Beauty of the Season with Wilson’s Garden Center
Video
How to Know When You’re Really Ready to Retire
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
2021 Ohio Primary and Special Election Results
Your Local Election HQ
Posted:
May 4, 2021 / 07:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 4, 2021 / 08:07 PM EDT
Trending on NBC4i.com
2021 Ohio Primary and Special Election Results
Video
Columbus Police release video from shooting inside Arena District restaurant
Video
Pulling back the curtain on Columbus’ Wizard of Za
Video
Columbus police seeking help finding suspects in theft at Scioto Downs
Pataskala girl, 16, shot in the head last week dies; Columbus man charged
Today's Central OH Forecast
Wet week continues, temps remain below normal for early May
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Last-minute Mother’s Day plans: Dine-in, pick up and delivery options
NBC4 is the home for the 2021 Stonewall Columbus PRIDE Celebration
WATCH: NBC4 airs ‘Community Conversation: Tomorrow’s Leaders on Today’s Violence’
Video
LIST: Will your community pool open for Summer 2021?
Video
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video