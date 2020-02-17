2020 Ohio Primary Election voting guide

Early voting for the March 17, 2019 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

(WCMH) — On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Ohioans will have the opportunity to vote in the 2020 Primary Election. In addition to voting on the party nominees for president, voters will select party candidates for congress, state legislature, local offices and party central committees.

Voters will also decide on a number of local non-partisan issues, levies and bonds.

Primary Election Day 2020

Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The deadline to register is February 18, 2020. Tap here for information on registering or updating your registration.

In-Person Absentee Voting

In-person early voting begins Wednesday, February 19 at 8 a.m. Voters are able to request and vote an absentee ballot at their county board of elections or designated early voting center.

February 19-21: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

February 24-28: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 2-6: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 7: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

March 9-13: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

March 14: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

March 15: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 16: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Vote by Mail:

Absentee ballots can be requested by filling out a request form, signing it and returning it to your county board of elections. Completed ballots must be received by the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on March 17 or postmarked by March 16 and received no later than 10 days after the election.

The Secretary of State offers the following steps to request and vote an absentee ballot:

Complete the absentee ballot request form*. Once you have completed your application by providing all of the required information print and sign it. Mail the request form back to your own county board of elections. Wait to receive your ballot in the mail from your county board of elections. If you have questions about your absentee ballot request, you should call your county board of elections or you can track the status of your ballot request as well as your voted absentee ballot through the Voter Toolkit. Return your voted ballot. You can send it by U.S. Mail or deliver it in person to your county board of elections, but the return envelope containing your marked ballot must either be received by your county board of elections prior to the close of the polls on Election Day, or postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

If you request an absentee ballot, but choose to instead vote on election day, you must vote a provisional ballot.

Resources

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

CLICK HERE for your sample ballot

CLICK HERE to find your polling location

CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote or were purged from voting rolls earlier this year

Identification Requirements

Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote on Election Day, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct

A military ID

An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office is as within the last 12 months.

Local information

Click on the name of your county to go to board of elections website where more information on absentee voting, ballot measures and races can be found:

