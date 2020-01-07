13 presidential candidates certified to be on Ohio’s 2020 primary election ballot

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– With 70 days until Ohio’s 2020 primary election, 13 presidential candidates have officially been certified to appear on the ballot.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the candidates Tuesday.
The following Democratic candidates are certified to appear on the March 17, 2020 primary ballot:
- Michael Bennet
- Joseph R. Biden
- Michael Bloomberg
- Cory Booker
- Pete Buttigieg
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
The following Democratic candidate is certified to receive write-in votes on the March 17, 2020 primary ballot:
- Andrew Yang
The following Republican candidate is certified to appear on the March 17, 2020 primary ballot:
- Donald J. Trump
LaRose’s office also sent a reminder of key dats for the 2020 election:
- Jan. 31: Military and Overseas voting begins
- Feb. 18: Deadline to register to vote in order to vote in primary
- Feb. 19: Early voting begins
- March 17: Primary election day