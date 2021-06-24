Yost: Internet quality, billing to improve following settlement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attorney General Dave Yost has reached a settlement agreement with Frontier Communications to help increase the quality of internet coverage to underserved Ohio communities, while eliminating overbilling.

Yost announced the settlement with the Norwalk, Connecticut-based business on Thursday.

Yost said Frontier was charging Ohioans for certain levels of internet speeds that the company knew could not be reached.

“Reliability is something all Ohioans need particularly when it comes to their internet,” Yost said. “It’s also just as important that they are getting what they pay for, and this agreement rectifies both and is a big win for Frontier’s customers.”

Frontier provides internet services to more than 84,000 residential customers in Ohio, according to a statement, and has agreed to upgrade internet infrastructure and services.

In addition, Frontier agreed to stop “deceptive advertising” having to do with internet speeds and pricing tiers. Certain customers must also be given the option to continue with their current plan, discontinue with no fee or move to a different lower-cost service package with a lower service speed.