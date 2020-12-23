Yost files suit against home improvement contractors after many complaints

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 06: Republican candidate Dave Yost gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio Attorney General race on November 6, 2018 at the Ohio Republican Party’s election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed two separate lawsuits against homeowner contractors.

According to Yost, these contractors allegedly failed to provide the home repairs and renovation services promised to and paid for by homeowners.

“Instead of strapping on their toolbelts and going to work, these scammers thought they could run off with the money,” Yost said. “So now we’ve grabbed our tools and we’re going to drop the hammer on these guys.”

The suit was filed in Franklin County Court of Common Please against Weylin Stewart, Roofless General Contracting LLC and Gutter and Downspouts LLC.

According to court documents, they are accused of taking over $36,000 from homeowners meant for home renovations and repairs. The suit claims they failed to complete the work they were already paid for.

Here are ways to avoid contractor scams, provided by the Attorney General Office: