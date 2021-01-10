Yost denounces Republican AG group robocalls encouraging D.C. march

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is condemning reports of robocalls made by a national AG’s group that promoted Wednesday’s march to the U.S. Capitol.

The march by Trump supporters ended in a violent breach of Capitol Hill security and left five people dead, including a police officer.

Yost released the following statement Saturday on Twitter: “I am shocked and angered by this unauthorized act by a rogue staffer, which I found out about through a press report. It is the opposite of the rule of law and contrary to what I stand for.”

The “rogue staffer” that Yost alludes to was with a fundraising arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association, called the Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF).

— Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) January 9, 2021



It is the opposite of the rule of law and contrary to what I stand for. https://t.co/9ftgGYDel2 — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) January 9, 2021

NBC News obtained a recording of the call.

“At 1 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal,” said a voice on the recording.

The calls did not advocate violence or the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement to NBC News, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who runs the RLDF, said the calls were sent out without his knowledge.

“I was unaware of unauthorized decisions made by RLDF staff with regard to this week’s rally,” said Marshall, who assumed his role Nov. 10. “Despite currently transitioning into my role as the newly elected chairman of RLDF, it is unacceptable that I was neither consulted about nor informed of those decisions. I have directed an internal review of this matter.”

Attorneys General are the top law enforcement officers in their respective states.

On Wednesday, AG Yost tweeted his condemnation of the act of domestic terrorism in Washington D.C., saying he stood with law enforcement’s efforts to quell the violence.

— Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) January 6, 2021



My prayers are with the law enforcement officers trying to restore order. — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) January 6, 2021

In a separate tweet, he continued: “The rule of law means the same rules for everybody. Those of us who called for prosecution of the people who stormed the federal courthouse in Portland must apply the same demand to those who stormed the Capitol today.”