Yost calls for reinstatement of sex offender removal program

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 06: Republican candidate Dave Yost gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio Attorney General race on November 6, 2018 at the Ohio Republican Party’s election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is demanding the reinstatement of Operation Talon, a nationwide plan to deport convicted sex offenders who are in the United States illegally.

Yost, plus attorneys general from Arizona, North Dakota, and Wyoming sent a letter to President Biden Wednesday.

The letter came following news reports that the operation had been terminated.

“Deport convicted alien sex offenders. That’s what Operation Talon was supposed to do and President Biden shut it down,” Yost said. “Inconceivable!”

Yost’s letter is similar to the one sent to President Biden from 18 attorneys general last week calling for the reinstatement of Operation Talon.  

Read the letter here.Download

