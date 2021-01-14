Yost addresses sex trafficking successes and challenges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attorney General Dave Yost spent Thursday morning celebrating those who fight sex trafficking in Ohio and vowing to help prevent future crimes.

He addressed more than 1,400 attendees at the virtual Human Trafficking Summit, held online due to COVID-19 safety measures.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Initiative’s mission is to end labor and sex trafficking in the state.

In its second year, the event focused on how human trafficking affects children and how healthcare and other systems can help prevent the crimes and reduce its toll.

Yost vowed to continue helping survivors while ensuring that traffickers and those who patronize them are brought to justice.