WWII soldier killed in action in 1944 comes home to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Private First Class James Wilmer White will get his own day of honor in Chillicothe on Saturday.

White lived in Chillicothe when he was inducted into the Army in 1943. He was killed in action in 1944 but his remains could not be identified until 2018, the City of Chillicothe said in a social media post.

Saturday he will be permanently laid to rest at the family cemetery near Pomeroy, Ohio.

The City of Chillicothe has declared June 12, 2021 to be Private First Class James Wilmer White Day. Pfc.

“Thank you Pfc. White for your service and for paying the supreme sacrifice for our nation,” a city representative said in a social media post.