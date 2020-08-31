Worthington schools weighing whether to shift to hybrid learning

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — With Franklin County now at a level 2 or “orange” level for coronavirus cases, school districts are considering changes to their learning plans.

The decisions come as students and teachers head back to school, either online or in person.

Monday was the first day back for Worthington students who are starting the year with full remote learning.

But that could change in just two weeks.

The Worthington School Board will be holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss shifting to a hybrid model in just two weeks on September 14.

“That rattled a lot of our people,” said Brian Morgan, president of the Worthington Education Association. “Because it was like ‘Hey, we thought we had a chance to be in remote and get settled and have some time to think about how we were going to get settled and how we’re going to handle safety concerns.’ And then it has very quickly turned to ‘Hey, there’s a motion on the board meeting tomorrow to go back September 14.'”

Morgan and several Worthington educators expressed their concerns about returning in two weeks to the board via email, letters and prepared remarks for the meeting.

Some of the concerns include class sizes and availability of PPE.

“We are not keeping people safe. I don’t think we can do that. We’re keeping people as safe as possible because there is an inherent risk of coming in to do these jobs,” Morgan said. “Rarely would you find a situation where a teacher would feel doing their job might actually harm them physically or have some long-term effect. That’s not something a teacher thinks about on a regular basis and now it’s very much part of the job.”

Another concern is shifting students to a hybrid model so soon after starting.

“There’s a big difference between the hybrid model of teaching and remote teaching, and they take time to plan, organize, all that,” Morgan said. “We’re remote for two weeks, then we’re hybrid maybe in mid-September and then I’m not willing to say where we’ll be in mid October. We could be back in remote very quickly.”

But despite those risks Morgan says his members do want to teach in person and connect with their students.

“The predominant of our people want to be back,” he said. “They want to be seeing kids in whatever fashion they can. They just need to know that we are doing it as a district in the safest manner possible.”

NBC4 reached out to the Worthington School District for comment on this story but a spokesperson said they could not comment or speculate on any potential action by the board of education.

But the district has posted what a hybrid model would look like under their “Responsible Restart” page.