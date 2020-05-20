Worthington Pools announces closure for 2020 season

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Worthington Pools announced its facilities will be closed for the 2020 outdoor season.

Worthington Pools says its aquatic activities and facilities will not operate this 2020 outdoor season.

According to the board of directors, the decision is to help protect the health and safety of their staff, membership, and community.

“Our talented staff has worked diligently to continue to keep the opportunities open for our short-term and long-term commitments to our community,” said Michael D. Keller, President of the Board of Directors, “The Board has been working hard to plan for an uncertain future with our outdoor pools, programs/events, and associated aquatic team’s seasons. Our goal is to be good stewards of your investments and responsible to our staff who has long provided you a place to relax, play, train, and compete.”

Worthington Pools officials say the plan is for pools to re-open 2021.