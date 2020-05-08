Worthington outlines initial reopening plan

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Worthington is releasing a plan to reopen limited city offices to the public in the coming days and weeks. The plan was developed based on guidance from public health experts, the state of Ohio and U.S. government directives. The plan will continue to be refined as the situation evolves based on health advice and best practice guidelines.

Even as some locations begin to reopen, Worthington officials are encouraging people to still conduct business virtually whenever possible by calling, emailing, or contacting them at worthington.org

Beginning Monday, May 11

The lobbies of the Municipal Building, Planning & Building, and Service & Engineering will reopen to the public during regular business hours, which vary by location. Some operations may require appointments, while others may allow for walk-in traffic. A limited number of employees who interact with the public will be returning to the office. Most employees will continue working from home. See detailed information by location and department about conducting business both in person and virtually.

Safety measures in all locations include:

People who are experiencing any coronavirus symptoms must not enter the building and should contact their healthcare provider.

All members of the public are strongly advised to wear a mask or face covering when entering the building and interacting with employees.

Employees are required to wear masks or face coverings according to state guidelines.

Expanded cleaning will be conducted, with all high touch surface areas being cleaned at least twice daily.

Plexiglass barriers are installed at public counters.

Visitors are asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering the building. Hand sanitizer stations are available.

All lobbies will have marked indicators for safe social distancing in public areas.

Signage will inform and instruct the public on safety precautions in place at each location.

The following conditions are in effect beginning May 11 and until further notice. There is no timeline for when the city might transition to higher staffing levels in city facilities. Any subsequent decisions and changes in operations will be made according to the changing situation and public health guidelines.