Woman who used fake guns to rob is sentenced to 5+ years in federal prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Westerville woman whom police say used fake handguns to hold up a string of stores has been sentenced to federal prison.

Amy L. Hugo, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday to 63 months in prison for robbery and attempted robbery.

Court documents show Hugo committed the crimes in a span of eight days in December 2019 and January 2020.

According to the documents:

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Hugo robbed the BP gas station on W. Main Street in Westerville using a fake handgun to steal $175.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Hugo stole $564 from the Play It Games, Movies & Music store on E. Powell Road in Lewis Center.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Hugo stole $80 from the Duchess Shoppe gas station on Sancus Blvd.

Also on Jan. 7, 2020, Hugo attempted to rob the Shell gas station on Polaris Parkway. The store clerk recognized Hugo’s gun to be a fake and called 911. Hugo fled the store without stealing any money.

Hugo pleaded guilty to the charges against her in October 2020.