Woman refuses to miss 54th straight opening day

CINCINNATI (WCMH)–The sounds of a power washer, box trucks and dogs panting while they get walked by their owners, these were the only sounds outside of Great American Ballpark on the Banks of the Ohio River. Here, it is commonplace for businesses to close and kids not to show up to school on Opening Day. The only difference today, none of them were crowding concourse, stands, or streets to celebrate the return of baseball. But, Mary Gausman showed up.

Gausman came to the main entrance of the park, between the box office and the Reds Hall of Fame Museum. She sat on a park bench holding a sign that read,”My 54th Opening Day GO REDS.”

I cried all morning

Mary Gausman gets her picture take in front of Great American Ballpark while holding a sign that reads, “My 54th Opening Day GO REDS.”

“I cried all morning,” Gausman said. “What can you do on opening day.”

Gausman volunteers for the Reds Hall of Fame and gives tours there and inside the ball park. She has met all of the players from the Big Red Machine from the 1970s.

“I know them personally now, and they’ve become my buddies,” she said smilingly.

She simply wants the team to know one thing — “I miss them.”

Major League Baseball is celebrating the day with the #OpeningDayAtHome on social media, and is broadcasting big games form yesteryear on its network, youtube, and other networks.

During Governor Mike Dewine’s daily news briefing on the COVID-19 safety measures, he talked about his dad going to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game at Crosley Field when his dad was 16 years old.