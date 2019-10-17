Woman recollects scary encounter with half-naked home intruder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When Julie Hall woke up Wednesday morning, she didn’t ever expect to find a half-naked man at the foot of her bed.

“His pants were down about mid-thigh he had a belt on, but it was unbuckled,” Hall said.

She said the worst part was that her two children were sleeping in the same bed when he was caught touching himself inappropriately.

“My 4-year-old son was laying next to me and my 8-year-old daughter was at the foot of the bed where he was standing,” Hall said.

After a moment of shock, she chased him out of the house.

“I’m like get out get out,” Hall said.

She thinks he came through the backyard because the gate is usually locked with a chain, but Wednesday morning it wasn’t and the back door was also open.

A TV, purse and cash were scattered around the house, but none of it was touched.

“He didn’t take anything of value, so that wasn’t his intention,” Hall said.

Back in August, we told you about two other women who had similar experiences in the same area.

One woman caught a man touching himself inappropriately and looking through her windows.

Another woman said a man broke into her home and was also caught touching himself in her bedroom.

Police have said they believe the two incidents are connected.

“I’m pretty sure it’s the same guy,” Hall said.

The women all have something in common.

“It seems like he’s only targeting single moms,” Hall said.

The man is described as being a black male in his 20s, on the skinny side with a shaved head

He was also wearing a black hoodie.

We reached out to police to see if they think this one is related to the other incidents and were told they are looking into it.