Woman leaves disabled vehicle, is injured by hit-skip driver on US-33

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who got out of her disabled vehicle and began walking down US-33 was seriously injured in a hit-skip crash, according to authorities.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near Buena Vista Road in Hocking County around 5:10 Thursday morning.

The 28-year old woman from Nelsonville had been traveling eastbound on US-33 when her car broke down. OSP says she got out of the car and began walking down the road when she was hit by a white Honda Civic. The Honda left the scene without stopping, according to troopers.

The victim was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital before being air lifted to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Troopers are looking for the Honda Civic, which is expected to have right side damage and may be missing the right-side passenger mirror.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Athens Post at 740-593-6611.