Woman killed in Logan County stabbing

LOGAN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7am, Friday, deputies were called to the 200 block of E. Miami Street in De Graff on the report of a stabbing.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital with a stab wound where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies state they have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate the person.

Riverside Schools have been placed on lockdown due to the stabbing.

Ohio BCI is assisting in the investigation, but no other details were available.