Woman hospitalized following Hocking County motorcycle crash

News

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is hospitalized in serious condition following a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.

According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Emily Cain, 39, of Baltimore, Ohio, was traveling south on SR 347 at approximately 4 p.m. when she lost control of the motorcycle and overturned.

Police said the bike slid across the road, coming to a rest on its right side.

Cain was flown to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center via Air Evac for serious injuries.

Troopers from the Athens post were assisted on the scene by the Hocking County EMS and Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The crash remains under investigation.

