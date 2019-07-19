Woman hospitalized after fire in south Columbus

News

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters say a woman had to be taken to the hospital after a fire in south Columbus. 

At about 8:39am, Friday, firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Higbee Drive on the report of a fire.  

Firefighters say a woman was found semi-unconscious inside the home when they arrived on scene. She was taken to Grant Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.  

The fire started in the downstairs of the residence, according to firefighters, but no cause has been determined.  

The fire remains under investigation.  

