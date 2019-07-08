Woman hits trooper in wrong-way crash on Polaris Parkway



DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ostrander woman is facing charges after crashing into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser while driving the wrong way on Polaris Parkway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:34 a.m. Saturday on Polaris Parkway near Sancus Blvd.

Dash camera video shows a 2015 Chrysler 200 traveling eastbound in the left westbound lane of Polaris Parkway. The trooper put on his lights in an attempt to stop the driver.

The vehicle then hit a curb and struck the trooper’s cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Michele Miller of Ostrander, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, traveling on the wrong side of a divided roadway and distracted driving.

A crash report shows Miller refused to take a sobriety test.